Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
Pavilions at Monterey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Pavilions at Monterey

1635 Monterey Dr · (321) 360-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Current Leasing Promotion: No $150 admin fee. No $50 application fee. Tenant Concession of $500 spread over a 12-month lease. Tenant Concession of $150 spread over a 7 month lease.
Location

1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F307 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit I201 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit E202 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 38+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilions at Monterey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just what you have been looking for. Each of our one bedroom apartment floor plans in Palm Bay features spacious kitchens, oversized living rooms and bedrooms with large closets. If you're looking for new or newly remodeled Palm Bay, FL apartments, we have it all! These renovated apartment homes also feature energy efficient stainless steel appliances; wood-style flooring; brushed nickel lighting, washer and dryer hook-ups and more. Step outside onto your patio or balcony to enjoy the tropical Florida sunshine year round.

The features don't stop at your front door. Our Palm Bay, FL apartments also offer a two resort style swimming pools, oversized sun-decks, a 24-hour fitness center, as well as tennis and volleyball courts. Have a furry family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350-$500
limit: 2
rent: $10/Per Pet Monthly
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pavilions at Monterey have any available units?
Pavilions at Monterey has 41 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavilions at Monterey have?
Some of Pavilions at Monterey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilions at Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilions at Monterey is offering the following rent specials: Current Leasing Promotion: No $150 admin fee. No $50 application fee. Tenant Concession of $500 spread over a 12-month lease. Tenant Concession of $150 spread over a 7 month lease.
Is Pavilions at Monterey pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavilions at Monterey is pet friendly.
Does Pavilions at Monterey offer parking?
Yes, Pavilions at Monterey offers parking.
Does Pavilions at Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavilions at Monterey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilions at Monterey have a pool?
Yes, Pavilions at Monterey has a pool.
Does Pavilions at Monterey have accessible units?
No, Pavilions at Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does Pavilions at Monterey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavilions at Monterey has units with dishwashers.

