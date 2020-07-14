Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking

Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just what you have been looking for. Each of our one bedroom apartment floor plans in Palm Bay features spacious kitchens, oversized living rooms and bedrooms with large closets. If you're looking for new or newly remodeled Palm Bay, FL apartments, we have it all! These renovated apartment homes also feature energy efficient stainless steel appliances; wood-style flooring; brushed nickel lighting, washer and dryer hook-ups and more. Step outside onto your patio or balcony to enjoy the tropical Florida sunshine year round.



The features don't stop at your front door. Our Palm Bay, FL apartments also offer a two resort style swimming pools, oversized sun-decks, a 24-hour fitness center, as well as tennis and volleyball courts. Have a furry family