Palm Bay, FL
Palm Side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

Palm Side

210 Interchange Dr NE · (321) 616-7228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 21105 · Avail. Sep 18

$833

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 11106 · Avail. Aug 17

$903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 20101 · Avail. Jul 17

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Side.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage. Our single-story, garden-style Central Palm Bay apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Palm Bay near Interchange Shopping Center. Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Palm Side is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-95, Palm Bay Hospital, major Palm Bay employers, and easy access to public transportation. Not only are our Central Palm Bay apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Palm Side is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $57 per adult
Deposit: $100 holding deposit
Move-in Fees: $195-$695 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $17.00 per month to opt out of Required Renters Insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $279
limit: 2
rent: $19
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open parking lot (unassigned spaces).
Storage Details: Attic storage in each apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Side have any available units?
Palm Side has 3 units available starting at $833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Side have?
Some of Palm Side's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Side currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Side is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Side pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Side is pet friendly.
Does Palm Side offer parking?
Yes, Palm Side offers parking.
Does Palm Side have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm Side does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Side have a pool?
No, Palm Side does not have a pool.
Does Palm Side have accessible units?
No, Palm Side does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Side have units with dishwashers?
No, Palm Side does not have units with dishwashers.
