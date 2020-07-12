Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments

Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage. Our single-story, garden-style Central Palm Bay apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Palm Bay near Interchange Shopping Center. Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Palm Side is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, I-95, Palm Bay Hospital, major Palm Bay employers, and easy access to public transportation. Not only are our Central Palm Bay apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Palm Side is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.