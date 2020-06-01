All apartments in Palm Bay
824 Furth Road Northwest
824 Furth Road Northwest

824 Furth Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

824 Furth Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1903893

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 2251 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from I-95. Cat friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

824 Furth Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Bay, FL.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
Some of 824 Furth Road Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
824 Furth Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 824 Furth Road Northwest is pet friendly.
No, 824 Furth Road Northwest does not offer parking.
No, 824 Furth Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 824 Furth Road Northwest does not have a pool.
No, 824 Furth Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
No, 824 Furth Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
