581 El Sito Avenue

Nice home totally redone, this is a must see. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Modern bathroom vanity with beautiful tile. It is a great place to raise your family. Come see not your average rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
