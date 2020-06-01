Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like 459 SE Davidson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Bay, FL
/
459 SE Davidson Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
459 SE Davidson Street
459 Davidson Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
459 Davidson Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL 32909
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bdrm!! Great area. Close to shopping! Large Kitchen!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have any available units?
459 SE Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Bay, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Bay Rent Report
.
Is 459 SE Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
459 SE Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 SE Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Bay
.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 459 SE Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 SE Davidson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 SE Davidson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32908
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32907
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Similar Pages
Palm Bay 1 Bedrooms
Palm Bay 2 Bedrooms
Palm Bay Apartments with Balconies
Palm Bay Apartments with Parking
Palm Bay Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Alafaya, FL
Oviedo, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
St. Cloud, FL
Stuart, FL
Viera West, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Indialantic, FL
Bithlo, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Florida Ridge, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Poinciana, FL
Lakewood Park, FL
Union Park, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Port Malabar Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College