All apartments in Palm Bay
Find more places like 1048 NE Newbern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1048 NE Newbern Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 1
1048 NE Newbern Street
1048 Newbern St NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1048 Newbern St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Port Malabar Country Club
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious house! Brand New carpet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have any available units?
1048 NE Newbern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Bay, FL
.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Palm Bay Rent Report
.
Is 1048 NE Newbern Street currently offering any rent specials?
1048 NE Newbern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 NE Newbern Street pet-friendly?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Bay
.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street offer parking?
Yes, 1048 NE Newbern Street does offer parking.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have a pool?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street does not have a pool.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have accessible units?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 NE Newbern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 NE Newbern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
