STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN*GANITE COUNTERS*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CEILING FANS ALL BEDROOMS*DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO 12X12 COVERED PATIO*FULLY FENCED*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*CUL-DE-SAC*DIXON*SIMS*PACE SCHOOLS*HURRICANE PROTECTION*AVAILABLE 6/15/20**NO SMOKERS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have any available units?
5735 MILL STREAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pace, FL.
What amenities does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have?
Some of 5735 MILL STREAM WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 MILL STREAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5735 MILL STREAM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.