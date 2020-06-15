All apartments in Pace
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

5735 MILL STREAM WAY

5735 Mill Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN*GANITE COUNTERS*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*CEILING FANS ALL BEDROOMS*DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO 12X12 COVERED PATIO*FULLY FENCED*SPRINKLER SYSTEM*CUL-DE-SAC*DIXON*SIMS*PACE SCHOOLS*HURRICANE PROTECTION*AVAILABLE 6/15/20**NO SMOKERS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have any available units?
5735 MILL STREAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pace, FL.
What amenities does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have?
Some of 5735 MILL STREAM WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 MILL STREAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5735 MILL STREAM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 MILL STREAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY does offer parking.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have a pool?
No, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 MILL STREAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 MILL STREAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
