4532 ALBA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location, just 1 block off Hwy 90, close to everything in this wonderful desirable Pace neighborhood. Total electric, super efficient, low maintenance, a hipped roof line w/ dimensional shingle. This home has a fantastic open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling in great room, large eat in bar from kitchen to family room PLUS large eat in kitchen, smooth top range, "vented" built in microwave, garbage disposal, & dishwasher. Counter top bar area, large 18' covered front porch and french doors leading to your rear open patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Detached 16' x 24' workshop and extended driveway.