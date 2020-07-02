All apartments in Pace
4532 ALBA ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4532 ALBA ST

4532 Alba Street · (225) 850-4329 ext. 944
Location

4532 Alba Street, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, just 1 block off Hwy 90, close to everything in this wonderful desirable Pace neighborhood. Total electric, super efficient, low maintenance, a hipped roof line w/ dimensional shingle. This home has a fantastic open floor plan. Cathedral ceiling in great room, large eat in bar from kitchen to family room PLUS large eat in kitchen, smooth top range, "vented" built in microwave, garbage disposal, & dishwasher. Counter top bar area, large 18' covered front porch and french doors leading to your rear open patio. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet. Detached 16' x 24' workshop and extended driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 ALBA ST have any available units?
4532 ALBA ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 ALBA ST have?
Some of 4532 ALBA ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 ALBA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4532 ALBA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 ALBA ST pet-friendly?
No, 4532 ALBA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 4532 ALBA ST offer parking?
Yes, 4532 ALBA ST offers parking.
Does 4532 ALBA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 ALBA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 ALBA ST have a pool?
No, 4532 ALBA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4532 ALBA ST have accessible units?
No, 4532 ALBA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 ALBA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 ALBA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 ALBA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 ALBA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
