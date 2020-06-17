4213 HAZELHURST DR

Amenities

Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage. Beautiful engineered vinyl plank floors in all areas, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull nosed corners in main living areas. The living room has a nice cozy fireplace. The master bath has a garden tub/shower combo, double vanity and granite countertops. The exterior features a covered patio and a 2 car garage.. NO PETS