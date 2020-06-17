All apartments in Pace
Find more places like 4213 HAZELHURST DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pace, FL
/
4213 HAZELHURST DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

4213 HAZELHURST DR

4213 Hazelhurst Drive · (850) 777-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage. Beautiful engineered vinyl plank floors in all areas, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull nosed corners in main living areas. The living room has a nice cozy fireplace. The master bath has a garden tub/shower combo, double vanity and granite countertops. The exterior features a covered patio and a 2 car garage.. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have any available units?
4213 HAZELHURST DR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have?
Some of 4213 HAZELHURST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 HAZELHURST DR currently offering any rent specials?
4213 HAZELHURST DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 HAZELHURST DR pet-friendly?
No, 4213 HAZELHURST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR offer parking?
Yes, 4213 HAZELHURST DR does offer parking.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 HAZELHURST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have a pool?
No, 4213 HAZELHURST DR does not have a pool.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have accessible units?
No, 4213 HAZELHURST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 HAZELHURST DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 HAZELHURST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 HAZELHURST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4213 HAZELHURST DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pace 3 BedroomsPace Apartments with Balcony
Pace Apartments with Washer-DryerPace Dog Friendly Apartments
Pace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity