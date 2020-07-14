Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access trash valet

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Promenade At Aloma Apartments - a quiet enclave of apartment homes with newly remodeled interiors featuring premium appliances and a fresh, contemporary look. Here, your new home is open-concept with wood-grain flooring, designer two-tone paint, striking accent walls, plus upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout.Our picturesque lakeside community borders the Cross Seminole Trail and offers residents an exciting outdoor lifestyle with amenities that include a lighted tennis court, sand volleyball pit, outdoor grill pavilion, plus a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and spa. Enjoy our fantastic clubhouse with media room or work up a sweat in our newly upgraded fitness center. Call us today!