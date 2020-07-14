All apartments in Oviedo
Promenade at Aloma
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Promenade at Aloma

Open Now until 6pm
2785 Chaddsford Cir · (620) 287-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2785 Chaddsford Cir, Oviedo, FL 32765

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005-206 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,201

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 004-200 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 018-105 · Avail. now

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 013-206 · Avail. now

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 026-207 · Avail. now

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 023-203 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 026-203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Aloma.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
trash valet
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome home to Promenade At Aloma Apartments - a quiet enclave of apartment homes with newly remodeled interiors featuring premium appliances and a fresh, contemporary look. Here, your new home is open-concept with wood-grain flooring, designer two-tone paint, striking accent walls, plus upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout.Our picturesque lakeside community borders the Cross Seminole Trail and offers residents an exciting outdoor lifestyle with amenities that include a lighted tennis court, sand volleyball pit, outdoor grill pavilion, plus a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck and spa. Enjoy our fantastic clubhouse with media room or work up a sweat in our newly upgraded fitness center. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to $750 + 1/2 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $2/month, valet trash $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $140/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Aloma have any available units?
Promenade at Aloma has 7 units available starting at $1,201 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at Aloma have?
Some of Promenade at Aloma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Aloma currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Aloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Aloma pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Aloma offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma offers parking.
Does Promenade at Aloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Aloma have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma has a pool.
Does Promenade at Aloma have accessible units?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma has accessible units.
Does Promenade at Aloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at Aloma has units with dishwashers.
