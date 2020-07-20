All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:06 PM

858 Palmetto Terrace

858 Palmetto Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

858 Palmetto Terrace, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths located in A+ school district of Seminole County. This home features a formal living and dining room, oversized kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath comes complete with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. A decorative fireplace and 2 car garage round out this home package.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Palmetto Terrace have any available units?
858 Palmetto Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Palmetto Terrace have?
Some of 858 Palmetto Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Palmetto Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
858 Palmetto Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Palmetto Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Palmetto Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 858 Palmetto Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 858 Palmetto Terrace offers parking.
Does 858 Palmetto Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 858 Palmetto Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Palmetto Terrace have a pool?
No, 858 Palmetto Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 858 Palmetto Terrace have accessible units?
No, 858 Palmetto Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Palmetto Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Palmetto Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
