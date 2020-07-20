858 Palmetto Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths located in A+ school district of Seminole County. This home features a formal living and dining room, oversized kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bath comes complete with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. A decorative fireplace and 2 car garage round out this home package.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



