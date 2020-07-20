624 Forest Tr. Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home at 624 Forest Troll Drive in Port Orange. This home features hardwood and laminate wood floors and fresh paint throughout. As you enter the home there is a formal living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The eat in kitchen is spacious and adjoins to the great room with wood burning fireplace, with more vaulted ceilings and skylights. The enclosed Florida Room is enormous and looks out into the beautifully landscaped backyard. On a half acre lot, this home has an additional carport, large enough to house a boat or RV. Zoned for the highly desired Port Orange Schools. Includes basic lawn care. Call today, this one won't last.

*Includes lawn care

*Office, M-F, 386-281-3224

*After Hours, Rachel 386-631-6731

*Sorry, no pets.



