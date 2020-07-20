All apartments in Oviedo
624 Forest Tr. Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

624 Forest Tr. Dr.

624 Forest Trail · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

624 Forest Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Spacious 3 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home at 624 Forest Troll Drive in Port Orange. This home features hardwood and laminate wood floors and fresh paint throughout. As you enter the home there is a formal living room and dining room with vaulted ceilings. The eat in kitchen is spacious and adjoins to the great room with wood burning fireplace, with more vaulted ceilings and skylights. The enclosed Florida Room is enormous and looks out into the beautifully landscaped backyard. On a half acre lot, this home has an additional carport, large enough to house a boat or RV. Zoned for the highly desired Port Orange Schools. Includes basic lawn care. Call today, this one won't last.
*Includes lawn care
*Office, M-F, 386-281-3224
*After Hours, Rachel 386-631-6731
*Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4703614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have any available units?
624 Forest Tr. Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 624 Forest Tr. Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
624 Forest Tr. Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Forest Tr. Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. offers parking.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have a pool?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have accessible units?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Forest Tr. Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Forest Tr. Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
