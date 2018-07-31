433 Eastbrige dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

1ST MONTH FREE - If you move in April 2020 Welcome to Oviedo. The House is Located in the beautiful Kingsbridge East neighborhood and 5 minutes from LA Fitness, Outback, Starbucks, Chipotle, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack and many more shops and restaurants. (NOTE: HOME IS COMPLETELY PAINTED NEW INSIDE AND OUT) This home features on the first floor a sunny bright family room, breakfast nook and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances , a living room, dinning room, perfect for all gathering, the washroom haS front loader washer/dryer, and a half bath, also an enclosed in ground pool, a 3 car garage with a 10x10 office room with AC build in the garage can be use for a office or spare bedroom. On the second floor features 2bedrooms and the master total 3 bedrooms and a small loft, with 2 full bath all new, all Berber carpets for comfort. This BEAUTIFUL home is conveniently located close to the Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER and the new hospital. Amazing schools including “A-rated” Evans Elementary, newly renovated Jackson Heights Middle School and renowned Oviedo High School You must see the home to appreciate it. LAWN SERVICES ARE INCLUDED. ALSO THEATER.