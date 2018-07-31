All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

433 Eastbrige dr

433 Eastbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Eastbridge Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Kingsbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
1ST MONTH FREE - If you move in April 2020 Welcome to Oviedo. The House is Located in the beautiful Kingsbridge East neighborhood and 5 minutes from LA Fitness, Outback, Starbucks, Chipotle, Panera, TJ Seafood Shack and many more shops and restaurants. (NOTE: HOME IS COMPLETELY PAINTED NEW INSIDE AND OUT) This home features on the first floor a sunny bright family room, breakfast nook and kitchen with all stainless steel appliances , a living room, dinning room, perfect for all gathering, the washroom haS front loader washer/dryer, and a half bath, also an enclosed in ground pool, a 3 car garage with a 10x10 office room with AC build in the garage can be use for a office or spare bedroom. On the second floor features 2bedrooms and the master total 3 bedrooms and a small loft, with 2 full bath all new, all Berber carpets for comfort. This BEAUTIFUL home is conveniently located close to the Oviedo Mall, the Oviedo ER and the new hospital. Amazing schools including “A-rated” Evans Elementary, newly renovated Jackson Heights Middle School and renowned Oviedo High School You must see the home to appreciate it. LAWN SERVICES ARE INCLUDED. ALSO THEATER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Eastbrige dr have any available units?
433 Eastbrige dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Eastbrige dr have?
Some of 433 Eastbrige dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Eastbrige dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Eastbrige dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Eastbrige dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Eastbrige dr is pet friendly.
Does 433 Eastbrige dr offer parking?
Yes, 433 Eastbrige dr offers parking.
Does 433 Eastbrige dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Eastbrige dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Eastbrige dr have a pool?
Yes, 433 Eastbrige dr has a pool.
Does 433 Eastbrige dr have accessible units?
No, 433 Eastbrige dr does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Eastbrige dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Eastbrige dr does not have units with dishwashers.

