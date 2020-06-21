All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 429 Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
429 Terrace Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:50 PM

429 Terrace Drive

429 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

429 Terrace Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Terrace Drive have any available units?
429 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
Is 429 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Terrace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 429 Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 429 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus