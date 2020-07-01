All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

327 Lakepark Trl

327 Lakepark Trail · No Longer Available
Location

327 Lakepark Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765
Kingsbridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
3\2.5 with loft - Property Id: 209467

Two story with loft (optional 4th bedroom)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209467
Property Id 209467

(RLNE5514719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Lakepark Trl have any available units?
327 Lakepark Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 Lakepark Trl have?
Some of 327 Lakepark Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Lakepark Trl currently offering any rent specials?
327 Lakepark Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Lakepark Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Lakepark Trl is pet friendly.
Does 327 Lakepark Trl offer parking?
No, 327 Lakepark Trl does not offer parking.
Does 327 Lakepark Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Lakepark Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Lakepark Trl have a pool?
No, 327 Lakepark Trl does not have a pool.
Does 327 Lakepark Trl have accessible units?
No, 327 Lakepark Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Lakepark Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Lakepark Trl has units with dishwashers.

