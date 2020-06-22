All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 145 Mitchell Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
145 Mitchell Creek Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

145 Mitchell Creek Way

145 Mitchell Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

145 Mitchell Creek Way, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Recently Constructed Town Home In Gated Mitchell Creek Community in Oviedo!! - Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Mitchell Creek! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,396sqft, two-story town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with plank flooring throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, large kitchen island, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are each well-sized with reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bathroom. A one-car garage,covered patio overlooking the backyard and high efficiency AC and hot water heater round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Alafaya Trail, Mitchell Hammock Rd, UCF, Rollins College, Waterford Lakes Towne Center, Siemens, Research Park, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5112532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have any available units?
145 Mitchell Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have?
Some of 145 Mitchell Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Mitchell Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
145 Mitchell Creek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Mitchell Creek Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Mitchell Creek Way is pet friendly.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 145 Mitchell Creek Way does offer parking.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Mitchell Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 145 Mitchell Creek Way has a pool.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 145 Mitchell Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Mitchell Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Mitchell Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Mitchell Creek Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus