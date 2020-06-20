All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:57 PM

1089 Dees Drive

1089 Dees Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1805052
Location

1089 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: Sorry, No Pets
AVAILABLE: NOW

Price: $1499.00/mo
1089 Dees Drive
Oviedo, FL 32765
Subdivision: Alafaya Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1393
Year Built: 1987

*2 Car Garage
*3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Ceiling Fans
*Fenced In Yard
*Screened In Patio
*CONVENIENT To: 417
*Fireplace
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: Sorry, No Pets
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: 417 North to Red Bug exit. Make right onto Mitchell Hammock. Make right onto Alafaya Woods Blvd. Make left onto Dees Drive. House in on left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 Dees Drive have any available units?
1089 Dees Drive has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1089 Dees Drive have?
Some of 1089 Dees Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 Dees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1089 Dees Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 Dees Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1089 Dees Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1089 Dees Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1089 Dees Drive does offer parking.
Does 1089 Dees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 Dees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 Dees Drive have a pool?
No, 1089 Dees Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1089 Dees Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1089 Dees Drive has accessible units.
Does 1089 Dees Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1089 Dees Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1089 Dees Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1089 Dees Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
