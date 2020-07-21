Rent Calculator
1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE
1049 Seminole Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1049 Seminole Creek Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great neighborhood with A rated schools. Large fenced yard. Updated kitchen. Inside Laundry. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Available Immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oviedo, FL
.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oviedo Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oviedo
.
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 SEMINOLE CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
