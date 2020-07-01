All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1047 Dees Dr.

1047 Dees Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3/2 Alafaya Woods Oviedo, Fl - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Alafaya Woods just minutes from UCF Campus. Please call or text Eric at 407-484-8707 to view.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2699543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Dees Dr. have any available units?
1047 Dees Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1047 Dees Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Dees Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Dees Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Dees Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. offer parking?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. have a pool?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1047 Dees Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1047 Dees Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

