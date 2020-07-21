All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1042 Burnett St.

1042 Burnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Burnett Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ELEGANT REMODELED HOME FROM RENT IN OVIEDO - ELEGANT REMODELED HOME FROM RENT IN OVIEDO
1042 BURNETT STREET
OVIEDO, FL 32765
Rent: $1,700/month
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

WELCOME TO YOUR TROPICAL OASIS! BRAND NEW ROOF at move-in ready 2-story home in the desirable community of Alafaya Woods. This charming, recently remodeled home features a bright, open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. The large master bedroom with walk-in closet is downstairs and two other bedrooms are upstairs. Fresh paint and brand new carpet in the bedrooms; tile and wood-look vinyl in all wet areas. The home features a 1-car garage, washer and dryer hookups and a large back yard with covered patio. Enjoy top "A rated" schools as well as the exciting Oviedo community. 45 minutes from the beach; 45 minutes from Disney! Just a few minutes from UCF, Seminole State College and SR 417, with easy access to all that is Central Florida. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by NELL2 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,750, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5055739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Burnett St. have any available units?
1042 Burnett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Burnett St. have?
Some of 1042 Burnett St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Burnett St. currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Burnett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Burnett St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 Burnett St. is pet friendly.
Does 1042 Burnett St. offer parking?
Yes, 1042 Burnett St. offers parking.
Does 1042 Burnett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Burnett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Burnett St. have a pool?
No, 1042 Burnett St. does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Burnett St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1042 Burnett St. has accessible units.
Does 1042 Burnett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Burnett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
