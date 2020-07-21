1042 Burnett St.

Amenities

ELEGANT REMODELED HOME FROM RENT IN OVIEDO

1042 BURNETT STREET

OVIEDO, FL 32765

Rent: $1,700/month

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms



WELCOME TO YOUR TROPICAL OASIS! BRAND NEW ROOF at move-in ready 2-story home in the desirable community of Alafaya Woods. This charming, recently remodeled home features a bright, open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings. The large master bedroom with walk-in closet is downstairs and two other bedrooms are upstairs. Fresh paint and brand new carpet in the bedrooms; tile and wood-look vinyl in all wet areas. The home features a 1-car garage, washer and dryer hookups and a large back yard with covered patio. Enjoy top "A rated" schools as well as the exciting Oviedo community. 45 minutes from the beach; 45 minutes from Disney! Just a few minutes from UCF, Seminole State College and SR 417, with easy access to all that is Central Florida. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by NELL2 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,750, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



