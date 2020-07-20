All apartments in Oviedo
1035 Sugarberry Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1035 Sugarberry Trail

1035 Sugarberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1035 Sugarberry Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Seminole County , excellent schools , kitchen and bathroom remodel , new AC and hot water heater , tile floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have any available units?
1035 Sugarberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have?
Some of 1035 Sugarberry Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Sugarberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Sugarberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Sugarberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Sugarberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Sugarberry Trail offers parking.
Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Sugarberry Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have a pool?
No, 1035 Sugarberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 1035 Sugarberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Sugarberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Sugarberry Trail has units with dishwashers.
