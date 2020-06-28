All apartments in Oviedo
Oviedo, FL
1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD

1034 West Riviera Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1034 West Riviera Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move-In Special: Receive $500 off September rent, with a lease starting by 9/15/2019!

Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard. Apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have any available units?
1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 W RIVIERA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
