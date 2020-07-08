All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1029 Sugarberry Trail

1029 Sugarberry Trail · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1029 Sugarberry Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5762937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have any available units?
1029 Sugarberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1029 Sugarberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Sugarberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Sugarberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail offer parking?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have a pool?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Sugarberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 Sugarberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

