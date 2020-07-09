1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home On Corner Lot, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and Separate Tub & Shower Carpet and Tile Throughout, Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings, Screened Patio, Fenced Backyard, Small Pets Upon Owner Approval, Lawn Care Included, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1994, 2020 Sqft.