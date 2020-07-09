All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM

1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE

1022 California Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 California Creek Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home On Corner Lot, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Disposal, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Hookups, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and Separate Tub & Shower Carpet and Tile Throughout, Walk-In Closet, Vaulted Ceilings, Screened Patio, Fenced Backyard, Small Pets Upon Owner Approval, Lawn Care Included, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1994, 2020 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 CALIFORNIA CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

