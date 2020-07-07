All apartments in Oviedo
1015 LINGO CIRCLE

1015 Lingo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Lingo Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rental Home is located in highly rated school district including; Lawton Elementary, Jackson Heights Middle and Oviedo High School. House is steps away from Cross Seminole Hiking and Biking Trail. Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have any available units?
1015 LINGO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1015 LINGO CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 LINGO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1015 LINGO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 LINGO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 LINGO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 LINGO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

