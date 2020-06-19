All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:18 PM

1013 Pearson Drive

1013 Pearson Drive · (321) 236-6009
Location

1013 Pearson Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Pearson Drive have any available units?
1013 Pearson Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1013 Pearson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Pearson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Pearson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Pearson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive offer parking?
No, 1013 Pearson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Pearson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Pearson Drive has a pool.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Pearson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Pearson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Pearson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Pearson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
