1000 Green Branch Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:30 AM

1000 Green Branch Court

1000 Green Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Green Branch Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This spacious 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, split-floor plan home features a separate dining, living and family room and sits on a corner lot. The kitchen features updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a ceramic tile backsplash which overlooks the private patio and backyard. The family room has a fire place and the home has vaulted ceilings throughout. This area boasts excellent schools and is close to shopping, dining, medical facilities, SR 417, UCF, Siemens and Research Park.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Green Branch Court have any available units?
1000 Green Branch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Green Branch Court have?
Some of 1000 Green Branch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Green Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Green Branch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Green Branch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Green Branch Court is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Green Branch Court offer parking?
No, 1000 Green Branch Court does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Green Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Green Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Green Branch Court have a pool?
No, 1000 Green Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Green Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 1000 Green Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Green Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Green Branch Court does not have units with dishwashers.

