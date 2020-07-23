All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

7160 Forty Banks Rd

7160 Forty Banks Road · (407) 917-1459
Location

7160 Forty Banks Road, Osceola County, FL 34773
Harmony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7160 Forty Banks Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful Town Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN MAY 4TH ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN MAY 4TH )
Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Full Bath Town home for Rent in Harmony, FL! -
HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2.5 Full bath town home! Tile Flooring in the living area is great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There are also 2.5 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom downstairs. As you make your way upstairs to a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Harmony amenities include playgrounds, walking trails, and 2 community pools! Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN MAY4TH

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,500.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,500.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5365383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have any available units?
7160 Forty Banks Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7160 Forty Banks Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Forty Banks Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Forty Banks Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd offer parking?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7160 Forty Banks Rd has a pool.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have accessible units?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7160 Forty Banks Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7160 Forty Banks Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7160 Forty Banks Rd?
Add a Message
