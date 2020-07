7160 Forty Banks Rd

Amenities

stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful Town Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN MAY 4TH )

Come View This Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Full Bath Town home for Rent in Harmony, FL! -

HOME SWEET HOME!

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bed 2.5 Full bath town home! Tile Flooring in the living area is great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There are also 2.5 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom downstairs. As you make your way upstairs to a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and two additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Harmony amenities include playgrounds, walking trails, and 2 community pools! Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN MAY4TH



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,500.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1,500.00



Loammi Cruz

Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside

O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5365383)