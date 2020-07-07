7114 INDIANGRASS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Location, size, style, and comfort, this beautiful custom home has it all including magnificent views of the golf course and wooded conservation (no rear neighbors). If you like to entertain this is the home you dream about with a huge chef's kitchen and an open floor plan for large gatherings. The extremely large bonus room and bath provide a great area for a game room, home theater, guest quarters, or for homeschooling! Enjoy the beautiful views of the golf course while relaxing in your master suite. Take a spa break right in the comfort of your master bath with the multi-head shower or jetted soaking tub. Study or work from home in the bright and cheerful home office with the privacy of French doors. So many upgrades to include central vacuum, and On-Q wiring for all your technology needs. Lease purchase option available! Harmony’s single-family homes are surrounded by a picturesque landscape and lush greenery. Stroll along 12.5 miles of walking trails, or spend a relaxing afternoon boating on one of the many lakes. There are numerous sports courts for anyone interested in a friendly match of baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis or volleyball, as well as a swimming pool and the Harmony Golf Preserve. This community offers a tranquil escape, with the excitement of both Orlando and Florida’s beautiful beaches only a short drive away. Only 20 minutes to Lake Nona/Medical city. Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee. Some breed/age restrictions apply.