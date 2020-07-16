All apartments in Osceola County
624 Cornerstone Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:04 PM

624 Cornerstone Drive

624 Cornerstone Dr · (407) 518-7653 ext. 304
Location

624 Cornerstone Dr, Osceola County, FL 34744

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 624 Cornerstone Drive · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heritage Key Townhouse - 50% off the first months rent! You are not going to want to pass up on this fantastic opportunity to live in the sought after Heritage Key Villas. This two story town home has three bedrooms and two baths PLUS a downstairs half bath. It is neat, clean and ready to go. Lots of amenities associated with Heritage Key Villas with a phenomenal location to boot. Close to the Turnpike, schools, shopping, hospital and so much more. Kitchen has an open feeling that leads into the family room with a large island. Call today. This one is too good to pass up!

(RLNE5598608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have any available units?
624 Cornerstone Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 624 Cornerstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Cornerstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Cornerstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Cornerstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive offer parking?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Cornerstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Cornerstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
