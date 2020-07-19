All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 5283 Brydon Woods Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
5283 Brydon Woods Cir
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

5283 Brydon Woods Cir

5283 Brydon Woods Cir · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5283 Brydon Woods Cir, Osceola County, FL 34771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,750

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful 5/3 is located in the Gated Community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee. This is a 2 story home has a separate living room and family room. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with upgraded countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. It has a bonus room, 2 car garage and a laundry room with a washer/dryer! Lakeshore at Narcoossee offers a gated entrance, pool & cabana, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and children's playground. Enjoy fun on the water with a community dock and boat slips - providing access to Fells Cove and East Lake Tohopekaliga. A perfect neighborhood for families, with access to top-rated schools. * Minutes from Shopping and Dining in Lake Nona!**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have any available units?
5283 Brydon Woods Cir has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have?
Some of 5283 Brydon Woods Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5283 Brydon Woods Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Brydon Woods Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5283 Brydon Woods Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir offers parking.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir has a pool.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have accessible units?
No, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5283 Brydon Woods Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5283 Brydon Woods Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5283 Brydon Woods Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Grand at Westside
3250 Douglas Grand Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr
Davenport, FL 33896
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd
Osceola County, FL 33896
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd
Celebration, FL 34747
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity