5283 Brydon Woods Cir

This beautiful 5/3 is located in the Gated Community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee. This is a 2 story home has a separate living room and family room. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with upgraded countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. It has a bonus room, 2 car garage and a laundry room with a washer/dryer! Lakeshore at Narcoossee offers a gated entrance, pool & cabana, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, and children's playground. Enjoy fun on the water with a community dock and boat slips - providing access to Fells Cove and East Lake Tohopekaliga. A perfect neighborhood for families, with access to top-rated schools. * Minutes from Shopping and Dining in Lake Nona!**



