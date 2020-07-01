5259 Images Circle - 1, #207.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Available for August 1st!! Location is the key here. Beautiful 3-bedroom 3 bath condo for rent on the 2nd floor with the laminated floor throughout, the A/C is only 2 years old. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings for an open feel and direct access to the balcony area. The dining area is located next to the kitchen with ample space for a full-size table and chairs. Community amenities such as basketball and tennis courts, playground, clubhouse with fitness room, and community pool will keep you entertained. Close to the main attraction, the Premium Outlet, and just minutes away from Disney Spring, easy access to I-4 Osceola Pkwy and 417 toward the Orlando International airport and so much more! Schedule your showing

Location is the key here. Beautiful 3-bedroom 3 bath condo for rent on the 2nd floor with laminated floor throughout, the A/C is only 2 years old. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings for an open feel and direct access to the balcony area. The dining area is located next to the kitchen with ample space for a full-size table and chairs. Community amenities such as basketball and tennis courts, playground, clubhouse with fitness room and community pool will keep you entertained. Close to the main attraction, the Premium Outlet and just minutes away from Disney Spring, easy access to I-4 Osceola Pkwy and 417 toward the Orlando International airport and so much more! Schedule your showing