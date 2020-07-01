All apartments in Osceola County
Location

5259 Images Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Location is the key here. Beautiful 3-bedroom 3 bath condo for rent on the 2nd floor with laminated floor throughout, the A/C is only 2 years old. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings for an open feel and direct access to the balcony area. The dining area is located next to the kitchen with ample space for a full-size table and chairs. Community amenities such as basketball and tennis courts, playground, clubhouse with fitness room and community pool will keep you entertained. Close to the main attraction, the Premium Outlet and just minutes away from Disney Spring, easy access to I-4 Osceola Pkwy and 417 toward the Orlando International airport and so much more! Schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have any available units?
5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have?
Some of 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 currently offering any rent specials?
5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 pet-friendly?
No, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 offer parking?
No, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 does not offer parking.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have a pool?
Yes, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 has a pool.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have accessible units?
No, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5259 Images Circle - 1, #207 has units with air conditioning.

