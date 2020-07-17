5159 ADELAIDE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

The option of Fully Furnished or Unfurnished!!! Stunning Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH, one car garage. Features Granite Countertops in Kitchen, SS appliances & bathrooms upgraded throughout, all while boasting 9'4 ceilings, a washer, and dryer. Compass Bay features a community swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, & major highways. Schedule your private showing today before its gone.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.