Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:04 PM

5159 ADELAIDE DR

5159 Adelaide Dr · (407) 337-3985
Location

5159 Adelaide Dr, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
The option of Fully Furnished or Unfurnished!!! Stunning Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH, one car garage. Features Granite Countertops in Kitchen, SS appliances & bathrooms upgraded throughout, all while boasting 9'4 ceilings, a washer, and dryer. Compass Bay features a community swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, & major highways. Schedule your private showing today before its gone.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

