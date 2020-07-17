5035 Caspian Street - 1

Amenities

Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage located in a gated community near Lake Nona. Nice Open Floor plan with all bedrooms are upstairs. Many upgrades to include tile throughout first floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, spacious kitchen w/ island, and Private Courtyard w/Brick Pavers! Community features include: Access to Community Dock w/ Boat Slips Available for Lease, Zero Entry Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Clubhouse w/ Fitness Center, Complimentary Wi-Fi at Clubhouse & Pool Deck, Playground, Dog Park, Picnic Area, Basketball Half Court, and Multipurpose Field. HOA may enforce no street parking policy in future; tenants would need to abide if placed in effect. Conveniently located near Lake Nona's Medical City & quick access to 417, 528 & Florida's Turnpike. First month's rent & security deposit (equivalent to first month's rent) required. $65 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.