Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5035 Caspian Street - 1

5035 Caspian St · (407) 808-7127
Location

5035 Caspian St, Osceola County, FL 34771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage located in a gated community near Lake Nona. Nice Open Floor plan with all bedrooms are upstairs. Many upgrades to include tile throughout first floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, spacious kitchen w/ island, and Private Courtyard w/Brick Pavers! Community features include: Access to Community Dock w/ Boat Slips Available for Lease, Zero Entry Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Clubhouse w/ Fitness Center, Complimentary Wi-Fi at Clubhouse & Pool Deck, Playground, Dog Park, Picnic Area, Basketball Half Court, and Multipurpose Field. HOA may enforce no street parking policy in future; tenants would need to abide if placed in effect. Conveniently located near Lake Nona's Medical City & quick access to 417, 528 & Florida's Turnpike. First month's rent & security deposit (equivalent to first month's rent) required. $65 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have any available units?
5035 Caspian Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have?
Some of 5035 Caspian Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Caspian Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Caspian Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Caspian Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Caspian Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 Caspian Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
