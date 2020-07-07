5033 WALKER STREET

Amenities
4/3, Two Story Town Home, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Large Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Inside Laundry Unit with Washer and Dryer, Carpet Throughout Home, Open Patio, Lawn Included, Small Pets OK Upon Owner's Approval, NO SMOKING, Gated Community, Dog Park, Community Pool, Clubhouse with Wifi, Playground, Fitness Center, Picnic Area, Basketball Court, Multipurpose Field. Year Built: 2017/ 1825Sqft.