All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 5033 WALKER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
5033 WALKER STREET
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

5033 WALKER STREET

5033 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5033 Walker Street, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4/3, Two Story Town Home, 2 Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room with Breakfast Bar, Large Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Inside Laundry Unit with Washer and Dryer, Carpet Throughout Home, Open Patio, Lawn Included, Small Pets OK Upon Owner's Approval, NO SMOKING, Gated Community, Dog Park, Community Pool, Clubhouse with Wifi, Playground, Fitness Center, Picnic Area, Basketball Court, Multipurpose Field. Year Built: 2017/ 1825Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 WALKER STREET have any available units?
5033 WALKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5033 WALKER STREET have?
Some of 5033 WALKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 WALKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5033 WALKER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 WALKER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 WALKER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5033 WALKER STREET offers parking.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5033 WALKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5033 WALKER STREET has a pool.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 5033 WALKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 WALKER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 WALKER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 WALKER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir
Osceola County, FL 34741
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd
Osceola County, FL 33896
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College