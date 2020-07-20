All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE

4643 Egg Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4643 Egg Harbor Drive, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Single Family home in the gated community of Storey Lake. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, over 1900 SQFT with a Master Bedroom on the first level. Large backyard with screened in lanai. The Kitchen features 42" kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and mosaic tile Backsplash. Washer and dryer also included. Community feature a resort style pool and security. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
