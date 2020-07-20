4643 EGG HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Single Family home in the gated community of Storey Lake. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, over 1900 SQFT with a Master Bedroom on the first level. Large backyard with screened in lanai. The Kitchen features 42" kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and mosaic tile Backsplash. Washer and dryer also included. Community feature a resort style pool and security. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month.