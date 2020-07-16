All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:32 PM

3047 SANGRIA STREET

3047 Sangria Street · (407) 408-5194
Location

3047 Sangria Street, Osceola County, FL 34744
Villa Sol Vlilage

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available immediately! You have found the perfect home for you and your family, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been lovingly cared for and ready for you to move right in. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a grand open family room that has been upgraded with wood-look tile flooring. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, upgraded back splash, and boasts a large eating area with a bay window There is a spacious master suite and a master bathroom appointed with double sinks, a walk in shower and large master closet. You will enjoy the covered patio, perfect for grilling out! A fantastic location close to Lake Nona's medical city with convenient access to Osceola Parkway, the Turnpike and close to the 417. Renters must have Renter Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have any available units?
3047 SANGRIA STREET has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have?
Some of 3047 SANGRIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 SANGRIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3047 SANGRIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 SANGRIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3047 SANGRIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3047 SANGRIA STREET offers parking.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3047 SANGRIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have a pool?
No, 3047 SANGRIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3047 SANGRIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 SANGRIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 SANGRIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3047 SANGRIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
