3047 SANGRIA STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available immediately! You have found the perfect home for you and your family, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been lovingly cared for and ready for you to move right in. Upon entering, you will be greeted by a grand open family room that has been upgraded with wood-look tile flooring. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, upgraded back splash, and boasts a large eating area with a bay window There is a spacious master suite and a master bathroom appointed with double sinks, a walk in shower and large master closet. You will enjoy the covered patio, perfect for grilling out! A fantastic location close to Lake Nona's medical city with convenient access to Osceola Parkway, the Turnpike and close to the 417. Renters must have Renter Insurance.