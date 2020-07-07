All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

2855 MOONSTONE BEND

2855 Moonstone Bend · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2855 Moonstone Bend, Osceola County, FL 34758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 3bed/2bath home with a BONUS ROOM in
Emerald Lake! Upon entry, a large foyer greets you and to the
left you will find 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom in between,
featuring dual sinks and granite. A few more steps to the right - a
FLEX SPACE, which can be used as a TV ROOM, OFFICE,
MAN-CAVE or it can be converted into a 4th bedroom. The
kitchen overlooks the FAMILY ROOM and it is beautifully
designed, GRANITE counter tops, 42" espresso cabinets and
STAINLESS STEEL appliances. The Master Suite is very
SPACIOUS and features TRAY CEILINGS, the Master Bath has
a separate SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, his & hers vanities and a
HUGE closet. Walk outside to relax in your screened-in
EXTENDED LANAI. The HOA offers its community amenities to
include a swimming pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have any available units?
2855 MOONSTONE BEND has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have?
Some of 2855 MOONSTONE BEND's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 MOONSTONE BEND currently offering any rent specials?
2855 MOONSTONE BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 MOONSTONE BEND pet-friendly?
No, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND offer parking?
Yes, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND offers parking.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have a pool?
Yes, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND has a pool.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have accessible units?
No, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND has units with dishwashers.
Does 2855 MOONSTONE BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 2855 MOONSTONE BEND does not have units with air conditioning.
