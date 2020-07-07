2855 MOONSTONE BEND

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

GORGEOUS 3bed/2bath home with a BONUS ROOM in

Emerald Lake! Upon entry, a large foyer greets you and to the

left you will find 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom in between,

featuring dual sinks and granite. A few more steps to the right - a

FLEX SPACE, which can be used as a TV ROOM, OFFICE,

MAN-CAVE or it can be converted into a 4th bedroom. The

kitchen overlooks the FAMILY ROOM and it is beautifully

designed, GRANITE counter tops, 42" espresso cabinets and

STAINLESS STEEL appliances. The Master Suite is very

SPACIOUS and features TRAY CEILINGS, the Master Bath has

a separate SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, his & hers vanities and a

HUGE closet. Walk outside to relax in your screened-in

EXTENDED LANAI. The HOA offers its community amenities to

include a swimming pool and playground.