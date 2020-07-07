2855 MOONSTONE BEND

Amenities
GORGEOUS 3bed/2bath home with a BONUS ROOM in
Emerald Lake! Upon entry, a large foyer greets you and to the
left you will find 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom in between,
featuring dual sinks and granite. A few more steps to the right - a
FLEX SPACE, which can be used as a TV ROOM, OFFICE,
MAN-CAVE or it can be converted into a 4th bedroom. The
kitchen overlooks the FAMILY ROOM and it is beautifully
designed, GRANITE counter tops, 42" espresso cabinets and
STAINLESS STEEL appliances. The Master Suite is very
SPACIOUS and features TRAY CEILINGS, the Master Bath has
a separate SHOWER, GARDEN TUB, his & hers vanities and a
HUGE closet. Walk outside to relax in your screened-in
EXTENDED LANAI. The HOA offers its community amenities to
include a swimming pool and playground.