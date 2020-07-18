All apartments in Osceola County
2334 PRIME CIRCLE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2334 PRIME CIRCLE

2334 Prime Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2334 Prime Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo on first floor. Excellent condition, close to community pool, All appliances included. Great location, just minutes to amusement park, shopping, & dining! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have any available units?
2334 PRIME CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have?
Some of 2334 PRIME CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 PRIME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2334 PRIME CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 PRIME CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
