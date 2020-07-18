Rent Calculator
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
2334 PRIME CIRCLE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2334 PRIME CIRCLE
2334 Prime Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2334 Prime Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo on first floor. Excellent condition, close to community pool, All appliances included. Great location, just minutes to amusement park, shopping, & dining! Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have any available units?
2334 PRIME CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Osceola County, FL
.
What amenities does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have?
Some of 2334 PRIME CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2334 PRIME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2334 PRIME CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 PRIME CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Osceola County
.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2334 PRIME CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2334 PRIME CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
