Osceola County, FL
2329 AVELLINO AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2329 AVELLINO AVENUE

2329 Avellino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Avellino Avenue, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have any available units?
2329 AVELLINO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have?
Some of 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2329 AVELLINO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 AVELLINO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
