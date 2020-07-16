All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1877 Stillwood Way

1877 Stillwood Way · (321) 204-8870
Location

1877 Stillwood Way, Osceola County, FL 34771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Stillwood Way have any available units?
1877 Stillwood Way has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1877 Stillwood Way have?
Some of 1877 Stillwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Stillwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Stillwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Stillwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Stillwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Stillwood Way offers parking.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1877 Stillwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way have a pool?
No, 1877 Stillwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1877 Stillwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Stillwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Stillwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1877 Stillwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
