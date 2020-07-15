All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 1218 La Fortuna Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
1218 La Fortuna Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1218 La Fortuna Blvd

1218 La Fortuna Boulevard · (407) 760-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1218 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1218 La Fortuna Blvd · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - Beautiful townhome in gated community of La Fortuna located in the east side of town. Close to stores, restaurants and schools. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and close to 1900 sq ft has everything you are looking for. Open floor plan with dining area and counter bar with room for bar stools, kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and nicely upgraded stainless steel appliances. Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups and half bath on ground floor. All bedrooms on 2nd floor, master bedroom suite has a separate seating area or perfect baby room and luxurious and spacious bathroom with jetted garden tub and separate shower. Relax in the open balcony just off the master bedroom or in the first floor screened in porch. There is a community pool for the enjoyment of residents.*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!!

AVAILABLE Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 760-4400
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE5835242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have any available units?
1218 La Fortuna Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have?
Some of 1218 La Fortuna Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 La Fortuna Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1218 La Fortuna Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 La Fortuna Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd offers parking.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd has a pool.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 La Fortuna Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 La Fortuna Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1218 La Fortuna Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr
Celebration, FL 34747
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd
Celebration, FL 34747
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity