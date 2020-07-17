1214 La Fortuna Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Condo in La Fortuna, Kissimmee *** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work. Beautiful clubhouse and olympic size pool to enjoy without the worries of the maintenance. From the 2 car garage to the large spacious rooms. Includes all the kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space. Inside washer/ dryer area hookups and a very well designed kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Nice large bedrooms are all on the second floor, master suite with large walk in closet and lavish bathroom with dual sinks and Jacuzzi tub. Screened in patio on first floor and open balcony off master bedroom. Shopping , dining,entertaining,medical facilities all nearby. Just a short drive to the Orlando airport and the Florida Turnpike is just down the road for easy access to all the major attractions.



*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!!



AVAILABLE Now!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 760-4400

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5835241)