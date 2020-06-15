66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY

Amenities

***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”. Enter the property from the terracotta driveway and walk which leads to a grand entrance way featuring tiled front porch and beautiful etched double doors. Spacious formal living & dining rooms have vaulted ceilings, large tinted windows and tile floors. Family room has ceramic tile, tract lighting, and large windows that look out over the lake. Kitchen has 42 inch raised panel cabinets, granite counter-top, gas range (250 gallon underground gas tank). The master bedroom features wood floors, crown molding, silhouette blinds, tray ceiling and sliders to the screened tiled lanai. Master bath has a walk-in shower, jetted tub, double mirrored closet doors & decorative tile. Two more bedrooms are oversized and also have wood floors and crown molding. Side entry 3 car garage, with one bay carpeted, set up for full house generator (generator not included), floored attic, & sprinkler system with reclaimed water. Four trees in backyard are wired for lights. Back porch has wired stereo speakers. ,It is close to ALL the best schools in Volusia County and short distance to all stores, hospital, medical offices, and the beach! All information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but NOT guaranteed.