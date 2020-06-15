All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:22 PM

66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY

66 Tomoka Ridge Way · (321) 274-7362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Breakaway Trails

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”. Enter the property from the terracotta driveway and walk which leads to a grand entrance way featuring tiled front porch and beautiful etched double doors. Spacious formal living & dining rooms have vaulted ceilings, large tinted windows and tile floors. Family room has ceramic tile, tract lighting, and large windows that look out over the lake. Kitchen has 42 inch raised panel cabinets, granite counter-top, gas range (250 gallon underground gas tank). The master bedroom features wood floors, crown molding, silhouette blinds, tray ceiling and sliders to the screened tiled lanai. Master bath has a walk-in shower, jetted tub, double mirrored closet doors & decorative tile. Two more bedrooms are oversized and also have wood floors and crown molding. Side entry 3 car garage, with one bay carpeted, set up for full house generator (generator not included), floored attic, & sprinkler system with reclaimed water. Four trees in backyard are wired for lights. Back porch has wired stereo speakers. ,It is close to ALL the best schools in Volusia County and short distance to all stores, hospital, medical offices, and the beach! All information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but NOT guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have any available units?
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have?
Some of 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY does offer parking.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have a pool?
No, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
