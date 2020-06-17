6 Tomahawk Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community. This home has so much to offer, including a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances. Combined living/dining room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows providing lots of natural lighting. Guest bedroom is located downstairs with private full bath. The large master bedroom is located upstairs with large custom closet, remodeled bathroom and doors that open onto private second floor deck. The exterior features a private courtyard great for entertaining, a covered carport and there is a separate office located off of the carport.



Sorry, pets not allowed.



Call Kristy to schedule a showing.

Office-386-677-5594

After Hours or Weekends-386-503-9822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5543766)