Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

6 Tomahawk Trail

6 Tomahawk Trail · (386) 677-5594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Tomahawk Trail, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Tomahawk Trail · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1575 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community. This home has so much to offer, including a large kitchen with tons of cabinets, breakfast bar and newer stainless steel appliances. Combined living/dining room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows providing lots of natural lighting. Guest bedroom is located downstairs with private full bath. The large master bedroom is located upstairs with large custom closet, remodeled bathroom and doors that open onto private second floor deck. The exterior features a private courtyard great for entertaining, a covered carport and there is a separate office located off of the carport.

Sorry, pets not allowed.

Call Kristy to schedule a showing.
Office-386-677-5594
After Hours or Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5543766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
6 Tomahawk Trail has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 6 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6 Tomahawk Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6 Tomahawk Trail does offer parking.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Tomahawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
