This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout. Eat in Kitchen, dining room, living room and family room. Large master with great walk in closet. Screened rear porch. Oversized 2 car garage. Pets allowed with owner approval and pet fee. Background screening, first month's rent and security deposit required.