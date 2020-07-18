103 Sawtooth Lane

Amenities

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house. From gorgeous custom pavers accenting the huge screened in pool and spa area to its stainless steel appliances. This home features laminate wood flooring throughout, making cleanup easy. A natural fireplace accents the grand living area with its volume vaulted ceiling. The fully renovated kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry and counter space for the gourmet chef and opens up to a comfortable informal dining area. The large main bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous bathroom with a walk in shower, new vanities and much more!