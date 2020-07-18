All apartments in Ormond Beach
Ormond Beach, FL
103 Sawtooth Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

103 Sawtooth Lane

103 Sawtooth Drive · (386) 449-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Sawtooth Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house. From gorgeous custom pavers accenting the huge screened in pool and spa area to its stainless steel appliances. This home features laminate wood flooring throughout, making cleanup easy. A natural fireplace accents the grand living area with its volume vaulted ceiling. The fully renovated kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry and counter space for the gourmet chef and opens up to a comfortable informal dining area. The large main bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and a gorgeous bathroom with a walk in shower, new vanities and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have any available units?
103 Sawtooth Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Sawtooth Lane have?
Some of 103 Sawtooth Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Sawtooth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Sawtooth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Sawtooth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 103 Sawtooth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 103 Sawtooth Lane offers parking.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Sawtooth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 103 Sawtooth Lane has a pool.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Sawtooth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Sawtooth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Sawtooth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Sawtooth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
