Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground bbq/grill parking

Discover a new level of comfort in South Orlando! Westwood Park Apartments is located off Westwood Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 4, SR-528/Beachline Expressway, Florida's Turnpike and International Drive. Enjoy plenty of shopping and dining options at nearby Pointe Orlando, Lake Buena Vista Factory Outlets, and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Also, enjoy thrilling theme parks and entertainment options at Seaworld and Walt Disney World. These affordable apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with fabulous chef-style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Westwood Park Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with a heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Westwood Park offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



