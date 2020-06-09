All apartments in Orlando
Westwood Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Westwood Park

11037 Laguna Bay Drive · (205) 430-5055
Location

11037 Laguna Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
bbq/grill
parking
Discover a new level of comfort in South Orlando! Westwood Park Apartments is located off Westwood Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 4, SR-528/Beachline Expressway, Florida's Turnpike and International Drive. Enjoy plenty of shopping and dining options at nearby Pointe Orlando, Lake Buena Vista Factory Outlets, and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets. Also, enjoy thrilling theme parks and entertainment options at Seaworld and Walt Disney World. These affordable apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with fabulous chef-style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Westwood Park Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with a heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Westwood Park offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer focus

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $85 per adult applicant
Deposit: $937 up to $1500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood Park have any available units?
Westwood Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Westwood Park have?
Some of Westwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood Park pet-friendly?
No, Westwood Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Westwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Westwood Park offers parking.
Does Westwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood Park have a pool?
No, Westwood Park does not have a pool.
Does Westwood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Westwood Park has accessible units.
Does Westwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood Park has units with dishwashers.
