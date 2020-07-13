All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Valencia Plantation

Open Now until 6pm
4928 E Michigan St · (407) 901-4271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09 · Avail. now

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03 · Avail. now

$1,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Valencia Plantation.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
Valencia Plantation, located on majestic Lake Porter, is a secluded getaway deep in the heart of Orlando. Just off East Michigan Street, our community is only a few minutes from the East-West Expressway, Interstate 4, downtown Orlando, the Fashion Square Mall and Orlando International Airport. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are located just minutes from your doorstep. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: The following breed restriction list include dogs that are known to be aggressive toward strangers and/or children, or to be destructive in indoor environments. Pets that contain a mix of any of the breeds listed are not permitted: American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Rottweiler, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Garages available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Valencia Plantation have any available units?
Valencia Plantation has 14 units available starting at $1,037 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Valencia Plantation have?
Some of Valencia Plantation's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Valencia Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
Valencia Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Valencia Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, Valencia Plantation is pet friendly.
Does Valencia Plantation offer parking?
Yes, Valencia Plantation offers parking.
Does Valencia Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Valencia Plantation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Valencia Plantation have a pool?
Yes, Valencia Plantation has a pool.
Does Valencia Plantation have accessible units?
No, Valencia Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does Valencia Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Valencia Plantation has units with dishwashers.

