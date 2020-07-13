Valencia Plantation.

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: The following breed restriction list include dogs that are known to be aggressive toward strangers and/or children, or to be destructive in indoor environments. Pets that contain a mix of any of the breeds listed are not permitted: American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Rottweiler, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Garages available.