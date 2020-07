Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court trash valet hot tub

Located in Orlando, Florida you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community. The Vinings at Westwood apartments have many features that make it not only a great place to live but a place you will be excited to call home. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature unique floor plans, fireplaces, and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy many community benefits such as a resort-style swimming pool, two lighted tennis courts and state-of-the-art fitness center. Easy access to I-4 puts you in a highly desirable location and residents enjoy numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Come meet our onsite leasing team who will he happy to tell you more about our wonderful community!